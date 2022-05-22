Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Down 40.3% This Week

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $9.35 million and $118,780.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $20.77 or 0.00069819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

