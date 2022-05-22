bitCNY Price Up 1.1% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.25 million and $3.55 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.34 or 0.12660672 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 480.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00493004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033473 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008634 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

