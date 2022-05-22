Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Up 13.8% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001871 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $128.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.