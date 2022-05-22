BitDAO Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. BitDAO has a total market cap of $470.89 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.64 or 0.12738053 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 497.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00486730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

