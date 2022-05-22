Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.
BITF opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$475.29 million and a PE ratio of 10.31.
About Bitfarms (Get Rating)
