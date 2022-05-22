Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

BITF opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$475.29 million and a PE ratio of 10.31.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

