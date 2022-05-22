BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $541,757.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $541,757.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006558 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000276 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002733 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

