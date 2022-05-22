BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of flat yr/yr for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.83.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $612,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.