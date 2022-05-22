BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackLine accounts for approximately 6.0% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of BlackLine worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BL shares. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

BL traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. 1,971,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.