BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.50).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

