BloombergSen Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 5.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $107,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,438,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average is $263.89. The firm has a market cap of $523.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

