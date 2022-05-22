BloombergSen Inc. Has $57.83 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 2.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Credit Acceptance worth $57,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total transaction of $17,580,067.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $15.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,476. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $381.93 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.79.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

