Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.52. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 235,635 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The firm has a market cap of $189.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 30.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

