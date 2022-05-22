BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $427,425.51 and $179,881.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,963.37 or 1.00078674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016275 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001116 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,070 coins and its circulating supply is 893,282 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.