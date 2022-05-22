Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

