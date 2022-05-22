BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for about 3.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of BorgWarner worth $118,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after buying an additional 122,537 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

