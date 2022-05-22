Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 583.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 128,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,133,000 after purchasing an additional 97,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.23. 1,104,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,364. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

