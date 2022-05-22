Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $31.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. 426,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 328,529 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

