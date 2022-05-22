BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 26,280 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.69. 5,722,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,474. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.68.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.