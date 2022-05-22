BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 77,942 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,942 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of AON worth $35,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,832 shares of company stock worth $2,500,806 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

AON stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.71. 1,403,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.20 and a 200-day moving average of $296.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

