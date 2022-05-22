BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,998,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,348,608. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

