BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $32,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of BX traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.57. 4,775,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,586. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.33 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,510,050 shares of company stock worth $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

