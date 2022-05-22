BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.38 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after buying an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after buying an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.87.

Shares of APD traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.59. 1,032,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,238. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

