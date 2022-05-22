BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $26.03 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

