BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $27.45 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after buying an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,639. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

