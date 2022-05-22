BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $10.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.42. 3,425,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.20 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.46 and a 200-day moving average of $415.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

