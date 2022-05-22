BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,742 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD remained flat at $$119.72 during trading on Friday. 5,146,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491,456. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.71 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

