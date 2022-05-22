BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 98,845 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,845 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $29,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.05. 585,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $95.37 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.