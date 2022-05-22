BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after buying an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.18 and its 200 day moving average is $228.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

