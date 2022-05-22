BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $102.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

