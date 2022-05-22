Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will post $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arko by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Arko by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,216,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arko by 2,572.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,961 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter worth $6,848,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arko by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 573,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.12. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arko’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

