Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $85.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.80 million and the highest is $86.30 million. Banc of California reported sales of $64.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $345.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $353.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $378.33 million, with estimates ranging from $361.50 million to $400.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 334,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.44. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

