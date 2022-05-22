Brokerages Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Chegg posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $130,324,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $75,509,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $31,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 979,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $25,405,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

