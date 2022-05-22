Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will post sales of $95.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.50 million and the lowest is $94.38 million. EverQuote reported sales of $105.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.96 million to $415.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $484.79 million, with estimates ranging from $463.90 million to $499.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,505 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 92,158 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $9.12 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $273.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

