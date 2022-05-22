Brokerages Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.54 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on EZPW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 509.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth $457,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 287,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,428. The stock has a market cap of $405.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.17. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

