Brokerages Anticipate Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.88. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of WD stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 137,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.60 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

