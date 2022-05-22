Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $741.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $631.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. CL King lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 979,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,479. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.