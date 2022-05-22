Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $250.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

