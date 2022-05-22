Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,639. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

