Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will announce $27.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the highest is $28.20 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 178,768 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

