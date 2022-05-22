Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 74,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

