Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $22.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 3,274,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,015. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $312.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 429,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 242,269 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 243,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 183,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

