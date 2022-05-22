Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.20 Million

Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to report sales of $89.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.46 million and the highest is $100.10 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $66.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $346.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $374.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $506.33 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $723.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

