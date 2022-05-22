Brokerages Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Target Price at $263.25

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADDYY. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €300.00 ($312.50) to €265.00 ($276.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($197.92) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.36. 96,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

