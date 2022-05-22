Brokerages Set Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Price Target at C$15.15

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a current ratio of 20.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.1405989 EPS for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.