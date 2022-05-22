Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Price Target at $62.00

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,093,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,469 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 268,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

