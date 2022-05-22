Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Price Target at $75.20

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,446,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

