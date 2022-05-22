Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Price Target at GBX 3,190

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,150 ($38.83).

DPLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,450 ($30.20) in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:DPLM traded up GBX 40 ($0.49) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,440 ($30.08). 240,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,659.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,880.63. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,334 ($28.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Diploma’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

