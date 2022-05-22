Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT at $72.11

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.11.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from €72.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($82.29) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

DLMAF stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

