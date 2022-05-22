Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $239.68

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $168.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,194. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

