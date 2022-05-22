Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $79.00

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 1,729,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after buying an additional 532,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.